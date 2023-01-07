Follow us on Image Source : GETTY FA Cup 3rd Round: Manchester United knockout Everton as pressure mounts on Frank Lampard

12-time FA Cup winners Manchester United have mounted more pressure on Frank Lampard as they knocked Everton out in the third-round clash on late Friday (January 6) evening with a score of 3-1. Conor Coady was in the pick of things as he scored for both teams which saw Everton’s season now limited to the Premier League (PL) where they occupy a bottom three place. A dos Santos and Marcus Rashford were the other goal scorers for the United on cold evening in Manchester.

Coady at both ends

Coady had levelled it up for Frank Lampard's side, cancelling out Antony's early goal after taking advantage of a bizarre error by David de Gea in the Manchester United goal. But the defender proceeded to put the ball past his own goalkeeper in the second half.

Everton came close to a second equaliser but Dominic Calvert-Lewin had a goal disallowed for offside in the build-up. Instead, it was left to player of the match Marcus Rashford to guarantee victory with a stoppage-time penalty after Alejandro Garnacho was fouled.

Everton's focus shifts back to the Premier League relegation battle, while Erik ten Tag's trophy push continues. It's seven wins in a row for United.

United could not have hoped for a better start, the front three combining brilliantly for the opening goal. Anthony Martial held the ball up well to feed Rashford and the England forward outpaced his marker before finding Antony rushing in at the far post.

ALSO READ I LIVE AUS vs SA 3rd Test, Day 4, Live Cricket Score

Everton lacklustre with approach

The writing was on the wall for Everton at that point given that Ten Hag's team had not conceded in their previous four games since the World Cup but De Gea's error changed that in curious fashion when he was inexplicably unable to deal with Neal Maupay's cross.

It was if the United goalkeeper did not appreciate he could use his hands as he leant against the post and, when he found himself in a muddle, Coady was the quickest to react - the former Liverpool defender no doubt relishing his goal at the Stretford End.

Latest Sports News