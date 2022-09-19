Durand Cup 2022: Twitter reacts as video shows West Bengal Governor pushing Sunil Chhetri during ceremony

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER West Bengal governor pushes Chhetri during award ceremony.

Durand Cup 2022: Bengaluru FC on Sunday created history after winning its first-ever Durand Cup in Kolkata. The Sunil Chhetri men defeated the Mumbai FC team in a close encounter at the Salt lake Stadium by 2-1 to add another feather in their illustrious cap. In the match, Sivasakthi Narayanan opened the scoring sheets for BFC soon before Lalengmawia Ralte pulled one back to level the contest. In the 61st minute, Alan Costa again brought BFC on lead, which eventually sealed the contest.

Along with the victory and the match, another thing has gone viral on Social media. In a video surfaced online, West Bengal's governor La Ganesan is seen pushing Bengaluru FC's captain Chhetri as the cameras catch the award ceremony. The video has left people annoyed and they have taken to Twitter to express their thoughts on the entire incident.

Apart from this, another video has gone viral from the same award ceremony. In another video, Aroop Biswas, Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs in West Bengal is seen pushing BFC player Sivasakthi Narayanan during the ceremony. Netizens have also criticised that act.

Latest Sports News