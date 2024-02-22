Thursday, February 22, 2024
     
Dani Alves sentenced to four and a half years in jail over sexual assault

The legendary Barcelona defender was found guilty after a three-day trial in Barcelona on Thursday where he was sentenced to a year, six month jail term for sexually assaulting a woman at a nightclub in Barcelona on December 31, 2023.

Sumeet Kavthale Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Updated on: February 22, 2024 17:24 IST
Dani Alves
Image Source : GETTY Dani Alves during the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar

Dani Alves was found guilty in a rape case charge and was sentenced to a four-year, six-month jail term by Barcelona court on Thursday, February 22. The legendary Brazilian footballer was summoned to the courthouse to hear the verdict on Thursday where he was also ordered to pay $162,000 in compensation to the victim.

The former Barcelona full-back was facing a trial for raping a woman at a nightclub in Barcelona on December 31, 2022. Alves was detained in Barcelona on January 20 and was also denied bail due to being a flight risk. Alves initially denied all the charges as the victim's lawyers sought a 12-year jail term. 

The victim told the court that she entered the nightclub with Alves willingly and also danced with him before the latter forced her to stay. She revealed that the footballer slapped her and later raped her in a bathroom of the club against her will.

Alves denied the accusation during the initial investigation but later accepted that he made sexual contact with a woman adding it was consensual. He revealed that he initially denied it for fear of losing his marriage. Alves' lawyers tried to show the player under the impression of alcohol during the incident. 

More to follow...

