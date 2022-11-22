BREAKING | Cristiano Ronaldo set to officially leave Manchester United

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Ronaldo

Legendary footballer Cristiano Ronaldo is set to depart from Manchester United.

"Cristiano Ronaldo is to leave Manchester United by mutual agreement, with immediate effect," Manchester United confirmed in a statement.

"The club thanks him for his immense contribution across two spells at Old Trafford, scoring 145 goals in 346 appearances, and wishes him and his family well for the future,

Everyone at Manchester United remains focused on continuing the team’s progress under Erik ten Hag and working together to deliver success on the pitch," the statement added.

