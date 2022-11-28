Cristiano Ronaldo gets huge $225 million offer from Saudi Arabia's club after parting ways with Man United

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Ronaldo gets huge offer from Saudi Arabian club

After making an exit from his boyhood club Manchester United, Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly received a huge offer from a Saudi Arabian club. Ronaldo, who is currently on national duty with Portugal parted ways with United when the FIFA World Cup 2022 began. The exit came after the 37-year-old gave an explosive interview with Piers Morgan. Notably, the forward star currently stands as a free agent but the clubs are likely to go all guns blazing behind him.

According to a report from CBS Sports, Ronaldo has received an offer of $225 million from Saudi Arabia's Al Nassr club. The report states that Ronaldo will receive $75 million per year if he accepts the offer. Notably, it also states that after extensive talks with his representatives the interest of the club is stronger than ever and if the Portuguese captain accepts the offer, it would not take long to finalise the offer.

Image Source : GETTYRonaldo leads Portugal in search of their first FIFA World Cup title

Ronaldo had earlier declined a Saudi club's offer

Notably, Cristiano Ronaldo had earlier confirmed that he had received an offer from a Saudi Arabia's club but he had declined that offer. In the explosive interview with Morgan, Ronaldo said, "It's true, yes it's true… but what the press keeping say, the garbage, is that nobody wants me, which is completely wrong. And I was happy here, to be honest, I was motivated to do a great season here," Ronaldo said to Piers Morgan.

On rejecting the offer the Portuguese captain said, "It's hard, it's hard. But in the same way, I thought that I was very happy here; that I still capable to score goals."

Cristiano Ronaldo is currently on national duty as his hunt for the World Cup title continues. Ronaldo's Portugal won the first match against Ghana by 3-2 and is on top of Group H. His team will next face Uruguay in their second outing on Monday.

Latest Sports News