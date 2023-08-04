Costa Rican footballer Jesus Alberto Lopez Ortiz killed and devoured by crocodile while swimming

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/DUNDEEFUT Jesus Alberto Lopez Ortiz

Costa Rica footballer Jesus Alberto Lopez Ortiz was killed and devoured by a crocodile in a horrific incident. A video of the crocodile carrying the footballer's body and then getting shot by the locals is gone viral on social media.

The incident took place in the river in Rio Canas, Guanacaste Province on July 29. According to various reports, the 29-year-old local footballer, who plays for an amateur football club Deportivo Rio Canas was taking a swim in the river as a part of his training exercise.

A video show that the footballer was attacked by a huge crocodile and later his dead body was carried by the reptile. A report from the Mail reveals that the locals chased the predator and shot it down to retrieve Ortiz's body.

Ortiz's family and Deportivo Rio Canas manager Luis Carlos Montes appealed for monetary help from the locals to organize a funeral on July 31. "We will remember you in the many facets of your sporting life as a coach, football player and also as a family father. You will always live in our hearts Chucho, fly high friend," Deportivo Rio Canas said in the official statement.

"Good morning, people of Rio Cañas, neighbours, we hereby inform you that a simple number has been enabled to be able to help the family of Jesus Lopez 'Chucho' for what unfortunate has happened today, who wishes to collaborate please make your help at [number redacted] in the name of Luis Carlos Montes, also if your aid is physical, whether it is groceries or some other type of help, you can go leave it at the house of Don Daniel Serrano, Doña Tica will be receiving every help that comes out of her heart. Thank you so much in advance. God bless you," Luis Carlos Montes said in a statement on July 30.

However, hunting or killing crocodiles and other protected animals is prohibited by Costa Rica's Ministry of Environment and Energy. But the local police revealed that there was no other possible way to retrieve Ortiz's body but by killing the crocodile.

“It should be clarified that all efforts were made to rescue the body of the deceased person without causing damage to the reptile, which was not possible,” local police said in their statement.

Latest Sports News