'Congratulations on a glorious career': Rohit Sharma pays tribute to Real Madrid legend Iker Casillas

Indian opener and four-time IPL-winning captain Rohit Sharma paid his tribute to Real Madrid legend Iker Casillas, who announced his retirement from football on Tuesday. Rohit took to Twitter to pay his respect to the star goalkeeper.

His tweet read: "Congratulations on a glorious career, San Iker! You've made your mark in @LaLigaEN's history and inspired countless young players Clapping hands sign #Grac1as, @IkerCasillas."

Rohit Sharma is a Real Madrid fan and often posts in support of the club on his official social media profiles. He is also a La Liga ambassador in India and has visited Real Madrid's home stadium, Santiago Bernabeu as well.

Iker Casillas led Spain to their first World Cup triumph in 2010, as well as the Euro Championships in 2008 and 2012. He kickstarted his professional career at Real Madrid, where he made his debut in 1999. He went on to represent the side till 2015, leaving for Portuguese club Porto.

He lifted five La Liga titles and three Champions League trophies at Real Madrid. He was also the part of the side which won the 2014 FIFA Club World Cup. With Porto, he won the Primeira Liga title in 2017-18.

"The most important thing is the path you travel and the people who accompany you, not the destination that it takes you," Casillas wrote on his Twitter handle in Spanish on Wednesday.

"I think I can say, without hesitation, that this has been the right path and the dream destination. Thanks."

With 167 international caps, Casillas has the second-most appearances for the Spanish national team, making him the joint tenth-most capped footballer of all time.

