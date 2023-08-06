Community Shield 2023 Final Live Streaming Details: Arsenal vs Manchester City Where to Watch on TV and Online

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Manchester City's Erling Haaland and Arsenal's Bukayo Saka

Arsenal and Manchester City will kick off the English football 2023-24 season with Community Shield 2023 final game at Wembley Stadium on Sunday, August 6. Manchester City snatched the English Premier League title from the Gunners despite the latter dominating the tournament and also beat rivals Manchester United to win the FA Cup title.

Arsenal finished runner-up in EPL last season to secure a place in the Community Shield final. North London giants have strengthened their midfield considerably with big-money signings Declan Rice and Kai Havertz while the recent treble-winners have signed Mateo Kovacic from Chelsea as a replacement for last season's hero Ilkay Gundogan.

Manchester City have won six Community Shield titles to Arsenal's 16 but they have won all of their last five overall encounters against Mikel Arteta's side.

Here are all the details you should know related to the live streaming of Arsenal vs Manchester City in India:

When is Arsenal vs Manchester City match?

Arsenal vs Manchester City match will be played on Sunday, August 6

At what time doesArsenal vs Manchester City match begin?

Arsenal vs Manchester City match will begin at 4:00 PM Local Time (London) and 8:30 PM IST

Where is the Arsenal vs Manchester City match being played?

Arsenal vs Manchester City ODI match will be played at London's Wembley Stadium

Where can you watch Arsenal vs Manchester City match on TV in India?

Fans can enjoy Arsenal vs Manchester City match live broadcast on Sony TEN 2 and Sony TEN 2 HD TV

Where can you watch Arsenal vs Manchester City match online in India?

One can watch Arsenal vs Manchester City match online on the SonyLiv website and app

Community Shield Possible Playing XIs

Arsenal XI: Aaron Ramsdale; Jurrien Timber, William Saliba, Gabriel, Takehiro Tomiyasu; Martin Odegaard, Declan Rice, Thomas Partey; Bukayo Saka, Eddie Nketiah, Gabriel Martinelli

Manchester City XI: Ederson; Kyle Walker, Ruben Dias, Manuel Akanji; John Stones, Rodri; Bernardo Silva, Matteo Kovacic, Phil Foden, Jack Grealish; Erling Haaland

