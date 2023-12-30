Christ the Redeemer shines radiantly in jersey No. 10 as Brazil pays homage to Pelé on first death anniversary

Follow us on Image Source : AP Christ the Redeemer statue is illuminated with an image of Pele's Brazilian jersey.

Numerous Brazilians took to the streets in Rio De Janeiro to pay homage to their football legend Pelé on his first death anniversary on Friday.

The three-time World Cup winner had passed away after his enduring battle with colon cancer on December 29, 2022.

Regarded as one of the greatest footballers to have graced the sport, Pelé played for Brazil as a forward from 1957 to 1971. He was the all-time leading goalscorer for his country with 77 goals in 92 appearances - a record that stood the test of time for over 50 years before Neymar went past the legend in 2023.

"Pelé, as Mr. Edson Arantes do Nascimento became globally known, was undoubtedly an athlete who showed in his life all positive traits of a sportsman.

The memory of ‘the King of Soccer’ remains indelible in the minds of many, and it stimulates new generations to seek in sport a means to strengthen the bonds of unity among us," the pontiff said (as reported by PTI) in a letter as a local orchestra played.

Hundreds of Brazilians gathered around Rio de Janeiro's Christ the Redeemer to reminisce about the invaluable contribution of the legend to Brazilian and world football. The monumental Christ the Redeemer featured a projection of Pelé's iconic jersey No. 10 too.

Fédération internationale de football association remembers the football legend:

Football's apex governing body, FIFA, took to Instagram to post a reel showcasing a few spine-tingling moments of Pelé's playing career. "Pele’s legacy will always live on," FIFA captioned the video.

Watch FIFA's tribute to the Brazilian legend Pelé' on his one-year death anniversary:

FIFA also posted a picture of Pelé' from his playing days and posted it on Instagram. "One year since we said goodbye to a legend," FIFA captioned the beautiful post.

