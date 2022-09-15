Champions League: Man City win thriller thanks to Haaland, wins for Real Madrid, PSG, Napoli; draw for Chelsea

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Erling Haaland of Manchester City

The UEFA Champions League Matchday 2 came to a thrilling end as English champions Manchester City came from behind in the final 10 minutes to down Borussia Dortmund. To make it worse for the German side, former Dortmund man Erling Haaland chipped in with the winner in the 84th minute. The night also saw wins for PSG, defending champions Real Madrid and Napoli, while Chelsea and Benfica continued their winless runs. Chelsea drew at home to Austrian side Salzburg while Juventus lost 2-1 to Benfica.

Man City down Dortmund in final 10 minutes

Manchester City came from behind to defeat Borussia Dortmund 2-1 thanks to Erling Haaland's late volley. Erling Haaland’s outrageous finish against his old club completed a dramatic turnaround as Manchester City defeated Borussia Dortmund 2-1 at the Etihad Stadium. The win maintains Pep Guardiola's side's place at the top of Champions League Group G but the coach was unhappy with the rhythm.

Man City had been below par for much of the match - Stones' shot in the 80th minute was their first on target all evening - but with Haaland in the team there is always that threat. The victory keeps them top of Group G with maximum points from their two matches.

Image Source : GETTYReal Madrid Celebrating

Real Madrid keep winning momentum

Real Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde scored a superb second-half goal and Marco Asensio struck late to fire the holders to a 2-0 win at home to RB Leipzig in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Uruguay international Valverde showed composure to calmly beat a defender with clever footwork on the edge of the area before picking his spot in the bottom corner of the net in the 80th minute.

The 14-times winners gave an underwhelming performance and until Valverde's goal had only managed one shot on target, while Leipzig had created plenty of openings but were not clinical enough in the area.

Image Source : GETTYChelsea draw at home

Chelsea remain winless

New manager Graham Potter got his Chelsea tenure off to a nervy start as Raheem Sterling's opener was cancelled out by Noah Okafor to hold the Blues to a 1-1 draw against RB Salzburg at Stamford Bridge.

The result will do little to ease pressure on Chelsea's Champions League Group E campaign, as they remain rooted to the foot of the four-team standings after two games played with a severely dented chance of progressing to the competition's knockout phases.

Wins fir PSG and Napoli; Juventus stunned at home

The night also saw wins for Paris Saint-Germain, Napoli and AC Milan as they ran out comfortable winners in their respective games. While there was a big shocker in place in Turin as Juventus lost 2-1 to Benfica at home to continue their dismal start to the European season. Celtic missed big chances as they drew 1-1 in Donetsk while Sevilla also had an off day as they drew goalless away from home against Copenhagen.

