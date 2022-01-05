Carabao Cup: Chelsea and Tottenham meet in semifinals tonight

Follow us on Image Source : AP PHOTO File photo of Chelsea players.

Highlights Chelsea most recently won the title in 2015 while Tottenham's last title was 2008

Arsenal and Liverpool are also in the semifinals, with their first leg being played on Thursday

Lukaku was dropped from the squad for a big Premier League game against Liverpool on Sunday

Romelu Lukaku is all set to return to playing XI as Chelsea face East London side Tottenham in the first leg of the English League Cup (known as Carabao Cup for sponsorship reasons) semifinals at the Stamford Bridge.

Lukaku was dropped from the squad for a big Premier League game against Liverpool on Sunday after giving a TV interview in which he expressed his unhappiness at Chelsea and indicated he had issues with manager Thomas Tuchel’s style of play.

Tuchel said he has held clear-the-air talks with Lukaku and the player was returning to training on Tuesday. Timo Werner could also be back in Chelsea's team after injury while Tottenham is waiting on what manager Antonio Conte described as “a couple of situations" regarding potential COVID-19 cases in his squad.

Chelsea most recently won the League Cup in 2015 while Tottenham's last major trophy was the League Cup in 2008. Arsenal and Liverpool are also in the semifinals, with their first leg being played on Thursday.

(Reported by AP)