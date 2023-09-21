Asian Games 2023: Sunil Chhetri's late penalty goal guides India to hard-fought win over Bangladesh

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/BROSSWB Sunil Chhetri vs Bangladesh in Asian Games on Sep 21, 2023

India men's football team recorded a hard-fought 1-0 win against Bangladesh in their second group-stage game in the Asian Games 2023 at Hangzhou's Xiaoshan Sports Centre Stadium on Thursday, September 21. Captain Sunil Chhetri scored a late goal from a penalty to save India from blushing and to keep their hopes alive for the knockout stages.

After a heavy 5-1 loss against China in their opening game, the Blue Tigers struggled against a relatively weaker side Bangladesh. Both India and Bangladesh entered the game after a defeat in their opening games with the latter suffering a 1-0 loss against Myanmar and needed a win today to remain alive in the race for the next round qualification.

India's goal came during the 85th minute when Bangladesh skipped Rahmat Mia fouled on midfielder Bryce Miranda inside the box to concede a penalty. Chhetri calmly converted it into a goal from the spot to give India a lead as the Indian team held on to the lead till the final whistle.

Meanwhile, India head coach Igor Stimac made three changes to his playing eleven with goalkeeper Dheeraj Singh, Chinglensana Singh and Rohit Danu replacing Gurmeet Singh, Rahim Ali and Sumit Rathi respectively. Both teams were unable to create chances as the defenders produced solid displays throughout the game.

India next face Myanmar in their final group-stage game on Sunday while Bangladesh clash against Group A leaders China same day.

India Playing XI: Dheeraj Singh, Lalchungnunga, Chinglensana Singh, Sandesh Jhingan, Ayush Chhetri, Amarjit Singh Kiyam, Rahul KP, Sunil Chhetri, Bryce Miranda, Abdul Anjukandan, Rohit Danu

Bangladesh Playing XI: Mitul Marma, Mojibor Rahman Jony, Hasan Murad, Md Ridoy, Rabiul Hasan, Suman Reza, Foysal Ahmed Fahim, Isa Faysal, Jayed Ahmed, Rahmat Mia, Sakil Hossain

Latest Sports News