Alfred Schreuder fired as Ajax's coach after 7 consecutive defeats

Alfred Schreuder, coach of Ajax, has been dismissed from his position after just half a season with the Dutch team due to a run of seven consecutive losses for the four-time European champions.

Schreuder, who took over the team when Erik ten Hag left for Manchester United, was sacked after his team could only draw 1-1 with Volendam on Thursday night, with Ajax citing “disappointing results and lack of development within the team.” “It's a painful but necessary decision,” said club director Edwin van der Sar. “We had faith in Alfred to change things. It became clear to us that he could not turn the tide.”

Ajax currently holds the championship title and is currently ranked fifth in the Eredivisie, and trails the leader of the league, Feyenoord, by seven points. No statement was made on who will replace Schreuder as the coach.

