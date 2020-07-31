Saturday, August 01, 2020
     
AIFF seeks more clarifications from three clubs interested in joining I-League

The capital-based Sudeva FC, Shillong’s Ryntih SC and Sreenidhi FC of Visakhapatnam had submitted their bids to be a part of the I-League

PTI PTI
New Delhi Published on: July 31, 2020 23:24 IST
All India Football Federation (AIFF)
Image Source : AIFF

All India Football Federation (AIFF)

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) on Friday sought "further clarifications" from three prospective clubs who have bid to join the I-League from 2020-21 season, giving them time till August 5 to do so.

The capital-based Sudeva FC, Shillong’s Ryntih SC and Sreenidhi FC of Visakhapatnam had submitted their bids to be a part of the I-League after the AIFF invited interested parties to fill up the spot left vacant by Mohun Bagan after its merger with Indian Super League (ISL) champions ATK.

"After scrutinising the submitted documents and presentations from the three respective bidders, the Committee, after consultation with PwC sought further clarifications from the bidders by August 5, 2020.

"A final decision would be taken thereafter after further evaluating the documents," read an AIFF statement.

