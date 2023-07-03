AIFF revives Federation Cup, induction of five new clubs for I-League confirmed

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER @INDIANFOOTBALL AIFF meeting in Bengaluru

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) on Monday made some big announcements during its executive commitee meeting in Bengaluru on Monday. The Football body has decided to revive the Federation Cup after it went missing from the iteneriary for six years. The tournament will make a return for the 2023-24 season. Moreover, the body has also decided to induct five new clubs for the Hero I-League competition.

Notably, five entities sumbitted their bids for entries into the league. All the bidders were included. The entities to to place a bids are: YMS Finance Pvt Ltd (Varanasi, UP), Namdhari Seeds Pvt Ltd (Bhaini Sahib Village, Punjab), Nimida United Sports Development Pvt Ltd (Bengaluru, Karnataka), Concatenate Advest Advisory Pvt Ltd (Delhi), and Bunkerhill Pvt Ltd (Ambala, Haryana).

Moreover, the body also appointed Satyanarayan M, the KSFA General Secretary, as Deputy Secretary General of AIFF on demand of the body President Kalyan Chaubey. The announcements come just a day before India's SAFF Championship 2023 Final against Kuwait.

The AIFF President also opened on the developments. "This Executive Committee meeting is being held on a day when the Indian Senior Men’s National Team is preparing to battle it out against Kuwait in the final of the SAFF Championship tomorrow," Chaubey said.

"Despite two teams from outside the SAFF region, who are regarded as considerably stronger sides, playing in the current SAFF Championship, India made the final and are going for the ninth title. This is ample testimony of India's growing footballing strength. Having reached the FIFA ranking of 100 after winning back-to-back tournaments in Imphal and Bhubaneswar, it is proved that Indian football is moving in the right direction," he added.

Latest Sports News