After Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, he is next best: Mourinho as he picks Euro 2020 favourites

While the famed manager is impressed with England he couldn't help but admire the strength and quality of current world champions France.

India TV Sports Desk India TV Sports Desk
New Delhi Published on: June 06, 2021 13:35 IST
Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES

File photo of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

With just a week to go for the much-awaited Euro 2020, which was postponed by a year due to the COVID-19 crisis engulfing the entire globe last year, football pundit and famed manager Jose Mourinho has picked his favourite for the European extravaganza.

While he is also impressed with England and has shown willingness to put his money on them, the new AS Roma manager couldn't help but admire the strength and quality of current world champions France.

"France could make an A team, B team and C team because in this moment they have an incredible number of top players." wrote Mourinho in a column for the UK daily The Sun.

He further added that they are further unbeatable with somebody like Kylian Mbappe in the team, who has done everything to prove he is the third-best footballer behind Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

"When you have Kylian Mbappe on your side it is very difficult not to win. He is one of these players that wins matches and scares opponents. Mbappe goes with everything to try to prove to everyone that after Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, he is the next best," Mourinho wrote.

