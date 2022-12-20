48 hours after World Cup win, Lionel Messi breaches two new Landmarks | READ

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Lionel Messi achieves new heights after FIFA World Cup win

Argentina's legendary player Lionel Messi has earned great laurels in his illustrious Football career. From La Liga, Champions League to Copa America and World Cup, the Argentine star has everything to boast in his trophy cabinet. Messi is been hailed as one of the greatest of all time by his fans. Now the Argentine star has breached two more landmarks barely 48 hours after crowning the world in Qatar FIFA World Cup 2022.

Messi creates a World record

The 35-year-old Messi shared the pictures of the World Cup winning night on his Instagram. The post which was titled "WORLD CHAMPIONS", shattered the record of most likes on Instagram ever. The post garnered 59 million likes by Tuesday evening and became the most-liked Instagram post in its history. The previous record was held by an Instagram account called world_record_egg. It shared a picture of an egg on 4th January 2019 and reached 56 million likes.

Image Source : APMessi kisses FIFA World Cup trophy

Messi joins Cristiano Ronaldo in this elite club

Notably, Messi has also joined his old rival Cristiano Ronaldo in an elite list. Messi, who had 376 million Instagram followers before the start of FIFA World Cup 2022, has now breached the 400 million follower mark. He is the second only person to reach 400 million after Ronaldo. The Portuguese captain has 520 million followers.

While sharing the world cup winning pictures, Messi titled his post, "WORLD CHAMPIONS. I dreamed of it so many times, I wanted it so much that I still haven't fallen, I can't believe it......Thank you very much to my family, to all who support me and also to all who believed in us. We demonstrate once again that Argentines when we fight together and united we are capable of achieving what we set out to do. The merit belongs to this group, which is above individualities, it is the strength of all fighting for the same dream that was also the dream of all Argentines... We did it!!!"

