Tottenham Hotspur striker Son Heung-min returns to South Korea for 'personal reasons'

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Tottenham Hotspur striker Son Heung-min

English Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur striker Son Heung-min has been allowed to fly home to South Korea for "personal reasons".

Britain is under lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak, but the Premier League club on Sunday said Son has been given permission to return to Asia.

"The club has given permission for both Heung-Min Son and Steven Bergwijn to return to their home countries," a statement on Tottenham's website said.

"Both players will continue their individual rehabilitation and training programmes during their time away."

Son, 27, was recovering from a fractured arm during Tottenham's win at Aston Villa on February 16. Son had already spent two weeks in self-isolation in Britain after returning from South Korea at the end of February, having travelled home for surgery.

Meanwhile, Premier League champions Manchester City's Etihad Stadium will be partially taken over by the United Kingdom's National Health Sevice (NHS) to help in fight against the coronavirus pandemic, it was reported earlier in the day.

According to a Sky Sports report, City will make available the stadium's executive boxers and conference rooms to train doctors and nurses during the crisis.

The number of people who have died with coronavirus in the UK has now reached 1,019, with a further 260 deaths announced on Saturday. There are now 17,089 confirmed cases in the UK.