Tottenham captain Harry Kane set to be out of action with torn hamstring

Tottenham did not give a timescale for Harry Kane's absence because of the hamstring injury picked up during the defeat to Southampton. 

London Published on: January 03, 2020 22:43 IST
Harry Kane
Tottenham captain Harry Kane set to be out of action with torn hamstring

Tottenham striker Harry Kane sustained a tear in his left hamstring muscle during the 1-0 loss at Southampton, the London club said Friday.

Tottenham did not give a timescale for Kane's absence, only saying: “Our medical staff will continue to review the injury with treatment ongoing.”

Kane was injured in the second half of Wednesday's Premier League game. The England captain played every minute of Tottenham's other three games over the hectic festive period.

“Head up,” Kane said in a tweet he posted before Tottenham announced the nature of his injury. “Tough times don’t last, tough people do.”

