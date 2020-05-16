Premier League footballer flies out of UK, breaches lockdown rules to host sex party in France: Report

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES According to a report, the 'multi-millionaire' footballer, who currently plays in the Premier League, organised a sex party in France after flying out of the UK.

A Premier League footballer has reportedly flouted lockdown rules by flying out of the UK to host a drug & sex party in Paris. The footballer -- which cannot be named due to legal reasons, took a private jet to Paris, where he organised a party with models. He also hired a restaurant.

According to the report from 'The Sun', the player and his group comprised of '15 people', who gathered at a restaurant and later partied at a hired apartment. Organising a party is a breach of France's strict lockdown rules.

The report further revealed that the party continued at a hired apartment where a drug dealer visited the group. However, it is not known whether the footballer took the drug.

It is also reported that the 'multi-millionaire' player romped with a girl in the lift of the apartment. A source also told the Sun that the player in question had arranged taxis for female guests to the party.

"They were whisked to the restaurant, which he had hired privately complete with waiters — strictly against French government lockdown rules," a source told the Sun.

“There were about 15 guests.

“They were served tequila and Jack Daniel’s and it was all very raucous."

In addition to France, the footballer also broke the lockdown rules in the UK. The Sun also says that the footballer has now returned to England to prepare for the return of the Premier League.

For flouting the lockdown rules, the player could now face investigation in France.

Earlier in March, Aston Villa's Jack Grealish breached lockdown regulations to attend a party at a former teammate's flat. He, however, issued an apology soon after attending the party, saying that he 'stupidly' agreed to go.

Last month, Manchester City's Kyle Walker also came under public scrutiny for allegedly holding a sex party. Walker issued an apology to his club and manager Pep Guardiola following the backlash.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage