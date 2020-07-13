Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Manchester United vs Southampton, Premier League Live Streaming in India: Watch live football match online

Manchester United vs Southampton, Premier League Live Streaming in India: A beneficiary of Manchester City being banned from the Champions League could be rival Manchester United, who are fifth heading into Monday's game against Southampton. Fifth place would take the fourth qualification spot if second-place City aren't allowed into European football's elite competition. United may not need help, anyway as they will move up to third if they beat Southampton after weekend losses for Chelsea and Leicester. United are enjoying four-match winning streak with the front three enjoying an excellent run with goals. The midfield duo of Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes is doing wonder for them. Here are the details of when and where to watch live football match online and on Television.

Manchester United vs Southampton, Premier League Live Streaming in India

When is the Premier League match Manchester United vs Southampton?

The Premier League match Manchester United vs Southampton will take place on Tuesday, July 14 2020.

What are the timings of Premier League match Manchester United vs Southampton?

The Premier League match Manchester United vs Southampton will start at 12:45 AM IST.

Where is the Premier League match Manchester United vs Southampton being played?

The Premier League match Manchester United vs Southampton will be played at Old Trafford.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Premier League match Manchester United vs Southampton?

The Premier League match Manchester United vs Southampton will broadcast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD in India.

Where can you live stream the Premier League match Manchester United vs Southampton?

The Premier League match Manchester United vs Southampton will live stream on Disney+ Hotstar.

