La Liga announces fixtures for remainder of 2019/20 season

La Liga organisers on Sunday announced the fixtures for remainder of the currently-halted 2019/20 season where Barcelona will begin their bid to defend the title against Real Mallorca on Saturday June 13 while Real Madrid will host Eibar on June 14.

The season will resume with the Seville derby between Sevilla and Real Betis on June 11. So far, the matches for the next two rounds have been announced which also includes Barcelona's June 16 home game against Leganes and Real hosting Valencia on June 18. La Liga chief Javier Tebas has, however, confirmed that matches will be held every day of the week until July 19.

All the matches, like in Bundesliga, will be held without any spectators until the end of the season.

🔜 Comienza la cuenta atrás...



🔃 si estás deseando que llegue ya el día 11 y vuelva #LaLigaSantander.#VolverEsGanar pic.twitter.com/vwGyDVqBUB — LaLiga (@LaLiga) May 31, 2020

Meanwhile, Real Madrid will be playing the remaining of their home matches at the club's training centre - 6,000-capacity Estadio Alfredo di Stefano - as they are unwilling to stop the renovation work going on in Santiago Bernabeue given that fans will noty be allowed to watch matches.

Tebas is also planning to pay tribute to all who lost their lives in the pandemic where fans will be allowed to make audio recordings applauding their loved ones which will be transmitted in the stadium.

“Fans make football so special and as they cannot be in the stadiums we have created this initiative so they can play a part in the return of the competition and show their support for the heroes of COVID-19,” Tebas told television network Movistar.

“We want them to feel close to their clubs even though they will be in the stadiums making noise. This way, the players will also be able to hear the support of their fans.”

