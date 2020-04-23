Hoping COVID-19 crisis might help football reset itself: West Ham manager David Moyes

Image Source : PTI West Ham United manager David Moyes

West Ham United manager David Moyes is hoping the COVID-19 pandemic could force English Premier League clubs to rethink on how they operate once things fall back to normal.

"I hope we will all look back and think: ‘Maybe we were indulging too much,'" Moyes told reporters in a video conference.

"The people who run football clubs have got to look and say: ‘If anything like this happened again in the future, would we be able to survive and get through it?'

Football in England has been suspended indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic which has gripped the country.

West Ham are among several Premier League clubs who have announced player wage deferrals so that they can help their teams cope with the financial hit.

"I'm hoping it might help football reset itself when we start up again. We have to make sure that all football clubs are saved. There is no way any club can go under," Moyes said.

The former Manchester United and Everton boss added that he has been delivering fruit and vegetables during the lockdown in his bid to help the larger community.

"We have lots of money coming in from different providers. And from that point of view, we have to make sure we do the right things," Moyes added.

Moyes also said he is in constant touch with the board and the players during these tough times.

"We have (been keeping in touch with the staff and players) as much as we possibly can. "We've discussed a lot about the situation. We had a lot of discussions about the pay situation in the early weeks of the break," he was quoted as saying by the club's official website.

