Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Inter Milan were to take on Juventus in a key fixture for the Serie A title on March 1.

Five Serie A matches, including Inter Milan's game against Juventus were postponed amid the coronavirus oubreak in Italy. The decision to postpone the games was announced on Sunday.

All the five fixtures have been rescheduled for May 13.

The Coppa Italia final has also been rescheduled for May 20.

Matches postponed: Juventus v Inter Milan, Udinese v Fiorentina, AC Milan v Genoa, Parma v Spal, Sassuolo v Brescia

(More to follow..)