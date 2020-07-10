Clifford Miranda extends FC Goa stay as assistant coach

Image Source : TWITTER/FCGOAOFFICIAL The 37-year-old will now be an integral part of the club's coaching staff under new head coach Juan Ferrando for the upcoming Indian Super League season.

Former India midfielder Clifford Miranda has signed a contract extension with FC Goa to stay on as their assistant coach, the club announced on Friday.

The 37-year-old will now be an integral part of the club's coaching staff under new head coach Juan Ferrando for the upcoming Indian Super League season, as well as the AFC Champions League campaign.

"I'm delighted to continue my tenure at FC Goa and want to help the team succeed in the coming season," Clifford said in a media release.

"I'm also looking forward to working with our new Head Coach Juan and together taking this team to new heights. Being able to work with FC Goa in the AFC Champions League is another exciting prospect for me," he added.

Under Miranda, who was guiding the team till the end of the season after head coach Sergio Lobera was sacked in January this year, FC Goa finished top of the ISL standings and subsequently became the first ever Indian club to book a place in the group stages of the AFC Champions League.

Miranda, who has 44 caps for India, recently completed his AFC Pro Diploma Coaching course.

