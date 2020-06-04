AIFF to pay two-month stipend to U-17 women's WC probables for dietary needs

Image Source : TWITTER/INDIANFOOTBALL The AIFF said it will take stock of the situation and assess as to when the preparatory camp in Goa can resume as per government directives.

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) on Thursday decided to pay a two-month stipend to the country's FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup probables to meet their dietary requirements as training remained suspended in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"All India Football Federation has taken an initiative to support the dietary regime of the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup probables by paying a stipend of Rs. 10000 per player for the months of June, and July, 2020," the AIFF said in a brief statement.

The AIFF said it will take stock of the situation and assess as to when the preparatory camp in Goa can resume as per government directives.

All U-17 World Cup probables are currently at their respective homes since March 25, when the nationwide lockdown began to contain the spread of coronavirus.

The FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup was scheduled to be held across five cities in India from November 2 to 21 but the event got postponed to next year because of the pandemic.

As per rescheduled dates, the event will now be held from February 17 to March 7 next year.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage