Image Source : @ADIDASFOOTBALL Adidas reveals ball for Champions League 2020 knockout stages

Global sportswear giant adidas reveals Finale Istanbul, the Official Match Ball for the 2019/20 UEFA Champions League knockout stages in India. Drawing its inspiration from the host city, where East and West merge, the intricate design features a hand drawn artistic interpretation of a map of Istanbul, which uniquely bridges the two continents of Europe and Asia.

The 2019/20 UEFA Champions League Final takes place in Istanbul on May 30. The adidas Finale Istanbul Pro will be available to purchase online, in adidas retail stores and selected retailers from Wednesday.

The official match ball of the final has been designed to highlight the famous stars of the UEFA Champions League. Nodding to Istanbul's deep culture of art, the carefully placed white stars contrast to a hand printed artwork of a map of the city which can be followed and adorns the rest of the ball.

Celebrating the thrill and action of football, adidas also announced an interesting initiative for fans across the country. The buyer of the adidas Finale Istanbul Pro ball gets a chance to enter an exciting raffle draw. The lucky winner of the draw will stand a chance to win an all-expense paid trip to watch the UEFA Champions League final in Istanbul along with his/her partner.