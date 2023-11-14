Zaka Ashraf-led Pakistan Cricket Board sacks entire selection committee following World Cup debacle | REPORTS

Follow us on Image Source : PTI PCB chair Zaka Ashraf.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) reportedly dissolved its entire selection committee on Tuesday (November 14) following an underwhelming performance by the senior men's cricket team at the World Cup 2023 that saw the 1992 World Cup winners fail to qualify for the semifinals.

As per several Pakistan media organisations like Samaa TV, Geo Super among others, the PCB has sacked its selection committee and a decision on the future of the incumbent skipper of the Pakistan men's cricket team Babar Azam will also be taken in the days to come.

For the unversed, Morne Morkel who was serving as Pakistan bowling coach, resigned from his post on Monday (November 13) amid a state of chaos in Pakistan cricket circles at the moment. The chair of PCB Zaka Ashraf met a few renowned cricketers, including Younis Khan, Sohail Tanvir, Wahab Riaz and Mohammad Hafeez on Tuesday at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore in a high-profile meeting to discuss the future of cricket in the nation.

Many former Pakistan cricketers have also raised questions over the PCB's liking of foreign coaches and reports suggest that a major overhaul is on the cards which might lead to the ouster of some of those coaches who are a part of the set-up right now. The team is currently functioning under the guidance of head coach Grant Bradburn, team director Mickey Arthur, and batting coach Andrew Puttick.

Pakistan's next assignment is a tough one as they are to tour Australia for a three-match Test series (part of the ongoing ICC World Test Championship cycle 2023-25 cycle). The tour will witness Pakistan play a four-day warm-up game against the Prime Minister's XI at the Manuka Oval starting December 6. It will officially get underway with the first Test match, slated to be played in Perth starting December 14.

