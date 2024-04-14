Yuzvendra Chahal pips Jasprit Bumrah in Purple Cap race, Riyan Parag moves closer to Orange Cap

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI/IPL Yuzvendra Chahal celebrates a wicket with his Rajasthan Royals teammates.

Yuzvendra Chahal has moved past Jasprit Bumrah in the list of the leading wicket-takers in IPL (Indian Premier League) 2024 with a total of 11 scalps to his credit and is now the proud holder of the Purple Cap.

The Rajasthan Royals' leggie bagged the wicket of Prabhsimran Singh during the 27th match of the season against Punjab Kings on Saturday (April 13) at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur.

The moment came in the seventh over of Punjab's innings. Chahal bowled a well-flighted delivery on the middle and off stump to Prabhsimran and the latter couldn't resist dancing down the track.

The right-handed batter tried to smack it out of the park but mistimed it and holed out at deep midwicket. Though Chahal didn't get any more wickets in the game, he was largely disciplined during his spell and conceded just 31 runs at 7.75 runs per over.

Purple Cap Contenders

Rankings Players Teams Matches Wickets 1. Yuzvendra Chahal Rajasthan 6 11 2. Jasprit Bumrah Mumbai 5 10 3. Mustafizur Rahman Chennai 4 9 4. Kagiso Rabada Punjab 6 9 5. Arshdeep Singh Punjab 6 9

On the other hand, Riyan Parag of Rajasthan has moved closer to Virat Kohli who is currently holding the Orange Cap. While Virat is at the top of the leading run-scorers list of IPL 2024 with 319 runs in six games, Riyan is second with 284 runs in the same number of fixtures.

Both players have had a fantastic beginning to IPL 2024. Virat has already scored a century and two fifties, whereas Riyan has hit three half-centuries for Royals this season.