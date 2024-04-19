'Your wife': Virat Kohli answers Dinesh Karthik's query, catches wicketkeeper batter 'off-guard' | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB Virat Kohli and Dinesh Karthik.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru are having a tough time in the Indian Premier League 2024. RCB have registered only one win in their seven games and are staring down the barrel of an exit ahead of the playoffs.

RCB faced Sunrisers Hyderabad in their last game at home on April 15 and will be facing Kolkata Knight Riders next on April 21 at Eden Gardens. They have a little break to rejuvenate and refresh themselves. The players shared a light moment during a chat in which Dinesh Karthik asked some questions from Virat Kohli. DK asked who is Kohli's favourite sportsperson other than a cricketer.

"Your wife," Kohli replied. Karthik was caught off-guard after listening that his wife Dipika Pallikal is his favourite sportsperson other than a cricketer. The wicketkeeper replied, "It's a great answer, for sure. I had a different answer in my head. You caught me off-guard, completely, I swear".

Watch the Video here:

Notably, Dipika is one of the top squash players in India. She has won Gold medals in doubles and mixed events across Commonwealth Games, Asian Games and World Doubles Championships. In the recent Asian Games, Pallikal won the Gold in mixed doubles and a Bronze in the team event.

RCB are currently languishing at the bottom of the IPL 2024 points table with only one win in their seven outings. The only team to have lost to RCB is Punjab Kings, who went down by 4 wickets.