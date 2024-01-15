Monday, January 15, 2024
     
  5. Your dumb brain! Riyan Parag shuts down a fan for accusing him of wasting time due to celebration - WATCH

Assam captain Riyan Parag has been in tremendous form in the ongoing Ranji Trophy having already smashed a couple of centuries in as many matches so far. Often on the receiving end of abusive comments for his celebration and on-field persona, Parag decided to give it back to one of such fans.

Assam captain Riyan Parag has been in terrific form in the ongoing Ranji Trophy having smashed a couple of centuries in as many games and there are no signs of him slowing down soon. Parag, who is very active on social media, keeps sharing videos of his knocks and celebrations of him being one level up than anybody else, shared a video of his celebration of the century against Kerala in the ongoing match with his parents watching him. However, one of the trolls attacked him for his excessive celebration and Parag couldn't hold himself from giving it back.

Parag had hit the ball, however, it seemed that the fielders weren't able to find the ball. The video only shows Parag celebrating twice after reaching his century and the fielders and the bowler waiting for the ball, which was a sign that they weren't able to get the ball in time. A fan commented saying, "The bowling team and umpire waiting for him to finish his 30+ celebrations." To which Parag was quick to respond saying "But what was the bowler gonna bowl the next ball with? Your dumb brain?"

The fans praised Parag for treating the fan as he did to the cricketer. Assam are still trailing by 188 runs to Kerala's 419 with just three wickets remaining, however, Parag's 116 has at least given them a chance to fight otherwise, the situation could have been even more dreary for the hosts.

Assam will hope that Mukhtar Hussain and Akash Sengupta can delay the inevitable for as long as they can before Kerala get to bat again given so much time has already been gone in this game due to play being stopped early due to bad light on all three days.

Assam lost the first game against Chhattisgarh despite Parag's 155-run knock.

