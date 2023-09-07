‘Yeh Rohit Sharma nahi, uska body double hai’: Shoaib Akhtar on Indian captain's dismissal vs Shaheen Afridi

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Rohit Sharma was cleaned up by Shaheen Afridi during the Asia Cup match

Team India's campaign in the ongoing Asia Cup has been marred by rain as both their games have been affected by the ongoing monsoon in Sri Lanka. It seems rain is not going to leave India's games anytime soon with a 90 per cent probability of precipitation on Sunday, September 10. However, in the last game against Pakistan, they managed to get their batting innings and even though the Men in Blue recovered from a precarious position, the start definitely rang some alarm bells.

In an interaction with the media and broadcaster Star Sports, along with former India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh, legendary Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar talked about Indian skipper Rohit Sharma's dismissal specifically. Akhtar pointed out a stance chance from Rohit saying that Shaheen Afridi was in his mind and he was playing the bowler and not the ball.

“Yeh Rohit Sharma woh Rohit Sharma hai hi nahi. Yeh uska body double hai (This is not the same Rohit Sharma. This is his a stunt double),” Akhtar said during a virtual Star Sports press conference.

“Shaheen has made his way into his mind. I have never seen Rohit change his stance, but what was happening there? He changed it, was beaten and bowled. Shaheen is subconsciously in his mind. This is what pressure of India-Pakistan match does to players,” he added.

If rain doesn't wash off Sunday's encounter between India and Pakistan in the Super Fours, Rohit and the rest of the Indian top-order will have a tough task at hand given Shaheen, Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf - the Pakistan pace trio has been running riot in the ongoing tournament.

Pakistan have already won a game in the Super Fours and look like the top contender to win Asia Cup 2023, if the monsoon in Sri Lanka allows.

Latest Cricket News