Yashasvi Jaiswal breaks Virender Sehwag's all-time record in just in 55 days, sets new milestone for India

Yashasvi Jaiswal has become the talk of the town ever since his Test debut against West Indies in July 2023. The youngster smashed 171 on his Test debut against the Windies and now has set the stage on fire in the Test series against England in the ongoing series.

Jaiswal shattered several records in the third Test in Rajkot, which India won by a record 434 runs. He has now broken Virender Sehwag's all-time record in just 55 days.

Jaiswal's 2024 has been memorable until now. He has hit 618 runs in the seven innings until now and has hit 23 sixes in those outings. He broke Sehwag's all-time record for most sixes hit in a calendar year by an Indian in just 55 days of 2024. Sehwag had hit 22 sixes in 27 innings throughout 2008 and Jaiswal has already smashed 23 in just 55 days of 2024 in nine innings.

Most sixes hit by an Indian in Test cricket in a calendar year:

Yashasvi Jaiswal: 23 sixes in 2024*

Virender Sehwag: 22 sixes in 2008

Rishabh Pant: 21 sixes in 2022

Rohit Sharma: 20 sixes in 2019

Mayank Agarwal: 18 sixes in 2019

Jaiswal has also become just the second Indian to smash over 600 runs in a Test series under the age of 23. He is part of the elite list featuring only seven players in the world like Don Bradman, Garry Sobers, Graeme Smith and Sunil Gavaskar among others.

Jaiswal made 73 in the first innings of the India vs England 4th Test before falling to Shoaib Bashir on day 2 of the Test match at the JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi.