Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ravindra Jadeja register massive gains in ICC Test Rankings

India's emerging batting sensation Yashasvi Jaiswal has made great strides in the latest ICC Men's Test Batting Rankings after his dazzling double hundred at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot during the third Test against England.

Jaiswal, 22, has registered a massive jump of 14 places and is now comfortably occupying the 15th spot.

The Mumbai batter is in red-hot form and England have found themselves at the receiving end. He took the English bowlers to task and hammered 214* off just 236 balls with the help of 14 fours and 12 sixes to help India post a winning total on the board.

England's opening batter Ben Duckett has also benefitted from his 153-run knock that came in a losing cause in Rajkot. Duckett was the only batter who impressed during the course of the Test as he made full use of the batting deck on offer and helped England reduce the first innings deficit to a certain extent.

Duckett has jumped 12 places to 13 and has achieved the best rating (719) of his Test career.

The India skipper Rohit Sharma has also moved one place up to 12th in the ICC Test Batting Rankings.

Men's Test Bowling Rankings

India's star left-arm orthodox bowler Ravindra Jadeja has also benefitted from his latest five-wicket haul which came in a winning cause in Rajkot. The 34-year-old has gained three places and is now sitting in the sixth slot.

India's off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin scaled a remarkable milestone during the Rajkot Test when he snared the scalp of Zak Crawley in the first innings. Ashwin has moved one place and is now second on the ICC Men's Test Bowling Rankings with a total of 839 ratings.

India's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah is holding onto the top position in the Men's Test Bowling Rankings.