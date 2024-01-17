Yashasvi Jaiswal, Axar Patel leapfrog stars to claim career-best ICC T20I rankings

Follow us on Image Source : AP Yashasvi Jaiswal and Axar Patel.

Yashasvi Jaiswal and Axar Patel have registered their career-best ICC T20I rankings in the batting and bowling categories on the back of their impressive performances in the ongoing three-match series against Afghanistan at home.

Yashasvi registered a leap of seven places and now finds himself in the sixth spot with a career-best rating of 739. After missing out on selection for the curtain raiser against Afghanistan at the IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali, the 22-year-old came back with a bang in Indore in the 2nd T20I and smashed 68 off just 34 balls at a strike rate of 200.

His power-packed performance with the bat helped India go 2-0 up in the series with the help of a six-wicket win. His innings was studded with five fours and six maximums and didn't give any room to the Afghan bowlers to make a comeback.

Among other notable changes, former Pakistan skipper Babar Azam has moved one place higher to No. four on the back of three consecutive half-centuries against New Zealand. Babar's ascent has resulted in Aiden Markram's decline as the South African T20I skipper has slipped to the No. five slot.

On the other hand, Axar has also made massive gains and now finds himself at No. five in the T20I bowling rankings. Axar was brilliant with the ball in hand during the first T20I as he bagged figures of 2/23 and contributed to India's six-wicket win.

He repeated the same in the 2nd fixture and snared two for 17 to claim the Player of the Match (POTM) award as the Afghan batters found it too hard to get him away.

England's star leggie Adil Rashid is at the top of the bowling rankings whereas Akeal Hosein is the new world No. two with 683 ratings. India's Ravi Bishnoi has slipped down to the No. six spot.