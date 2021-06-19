Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES WTC Final: Kohli questions umpire's review for caught-behind despite no DRS signal from NZ

Indian captain Virat Kohli engaged in an intense discussion with field umpire Richard Illingworth after the latter decided to go upstairs on a caught-behind appeal by Trent Boult, despite New Zealand failing to ask for a review within a 15-second time limit.

Boult and the New Zealand players appealed for a caught-behind against Kohli, but the umpire initially called it not out. Even as Boult continued to urge NZ captain Kane Williamson to take the review, the Kiwi skipper was hesitant to make the signal before the time-limit eventually passed.

Despite the indecision from Kane, Illingworth decided to go upstairs to check the appeal. This prompted Kohli to question the umpire.

There remained some confusion before it was confirmed that it was an umpire review, and New Zealand won't be deducted of a review. According to CricBuzz, Kohli protested that he thought the review was only to check if the ball carried through to the keeper. However, the third umpire also checked to see if Kohli had edged the ball.

The Indian captain was eventually adjudged not out.

Earlier, India lost Cheteshwar Pujara shortly after the start of the second session, as Trent Boult dismissed him with a delivery angling into the right hander. Pujara was dismissed leg-before wicket.

India had finished the first session on 69/2 after both the openers, Rohit Sharma (34) and Shubman Gill (28) departed.

Kane Williamson had won the toss and opted to bowl after the first day of the World Test Championship final was entirely washed out.