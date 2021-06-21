WTC Final: Ishant Sharma surpasses Kapil Dev in England

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Ishant Sharma celebrates after taking the wicket of Devon Conway in Southampton on Sunday.

Indian fast bowler Ishant Sharma created history by taking a wicket in the final match of the World Test Championship being played between India and New Zealand in Southampton. On the third day of the match, Ishant dismissed Devin Conway at score of 54 and with this wicket he became the highest wicket-taking Indian bowler on England soil. This was Ishant's 44th scalp in England.

Earlier this record was in the name of World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev. Kapil had taken 43 wickets in 13 matches played in England while Ishant has now taken 44 wickets in the same number of matches.

Also, with Conway taking the wicket, Ishant took his 200th wicket on foreign soil.

The wicket came minutes before the match was forced to be stopped due to bad light on Day 3 when New Zealand finished 101 for two in the first innings on Sunday and are still 116 runs behind India's score. India's first innings were all out in the second session after scoring 217 runs.

At the time of stumps, captain Kane Williamson (12 runs off 37 balls) and Ross Taylor (0 off 2) were at the crease. Ishant Sharma and Ravichandran Ashwin have got one wicket each for India so far.

New Zealand got off to a good start after India were all out in the first innings as Conway and Tom Latham put on 70 runs for the first wicket. Ashwin gave India the first breakthrough by dismissing Latham, who scored 30 runs in 104 balls with the help of three fours