WTC Final | Shubman Gill has temperament to become great, he just needs to get first hundred: Sunil Gavaskar

Image Source : AP Shubman Gill walks back after his dismissal

Legendary Sunil Gavaskar feels young Shubman Gill has the temperament to be among the greats of cricket in the future. Gill looked in decent touch with the bat as he notched up a stroke-filled 28 on Day 2 of the World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand.

Opening for the first time in England, the Punjab batsman put up a fifty-run opening stand with Rohit Sharma as the duo countered the New Zealand pace attack in overcast conditions.

"He has the temperament to become a great player," said Gavaskar in the commentary box.

Gill, who wasn't shy to come down the track, took a nasty hit on his helmet after 6 feet 8 inches tall Kyle Jamieson surprised him with a sharp bouncer.

It was Jamieson who provided the breakthrough by dismissing Rohit. Almost four overs later, Gill also walked back after he nicked Neil Wagner's delivery to keeper BJ Watling. At the lunch break, India were 69/2, having lost both Rohit and Gill in quick succession at the Hampshire Bowl.

Gill may have not scored a ton yet, but Gavaskar believes the 21-year-old needs to reach the three-figure mark to get into the groove. "The first hundred is always the toughest one because that journey from scoring a half-century to reaching three figures is not that easy.

"Batsmen tend to feel settled somewhere around 70-80 run mark and start taking the bowlers on and lose their wicket in that way," said Gavaskar. "He just needs to get his first hundred and then a lot more will follow."