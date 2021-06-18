Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/BCCI WTC final | First day's play called off due to rain

The first day's play of the World Test Championship final between India and New Zealand at the Hampshire Bowl here has been called off due to incessant rain. The match can still be a five-day affair since there is a reserve day on June 23.

"Day 1 has been called at the Hampshire Bowl. A brief period without rain after lunch but it's back now and the Match Officials have called things. 98 overs now scheduled for tomorrow with a 10-30am local start. #WTC21," tweeted New Zealand Cricket on Friday.

Earlier, the umpires had decided to inspect the field at 7.30 pm IST on Friday.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI)also tweeted the information, "UPDATE - Unfortunately, play on Day 1 has been called off due to rains. 10.30 AM local time start tomorrow."