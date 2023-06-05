WTC Final: Captains Rohit Sharma and Pat Cummins closing on unique feat together

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Rohit Sharma and Pat Cummins in WTC Final

World Test Championship final (WTC) is just hours away as cricket fans from all around the globe eagerly wait for the biggest Test match of the year starting on June 7. The top two ranked Test teams India and Australia resume their growing rivalry as both teams target their maiden ICC trophy in the red-ball format. All eyes will be on Virat Kohli and Steve Smith, two of the best batters across formats, but respective team captains Rohit Sharma and Pat Cummins will also steal some limelight when they enter The Oval on Day 1.

Both Rohit Sharma and Pat Cummins are in line to make their 50th Test appearance and will achieve this feat together as captains. Rohit, 36, has played just 49 Test matches so far as he featured in only white-ball teams in his early international cricket. But Rohit has impressive numbers in Tests, with 3379 runs from 83 innings at an average of 45.66 with nine hundred and 14 centuries.

His numbers against Australia are decent only with 650 runs from 20 Test innings at an average of 34.21 with one hundred so far. Rohit scored 242 runs in six innings and recorded his first century against Australia in Tests during the recent Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023, He enter the WTC final after below-average outings in Indian Premier League 2023 and will be looking to outshine it with impactful knocks in the upcoming summit clash.

Meanwhile, Australian skipper Pat Cummins is also approaching his 50th Test match. He was supposed to reach this feat during the BGT 2023 in India but the star pacer missed the last two matches as he returned home to attend his ill mother. However, the star pacer is ranked third in the ICC Test bowling chart and has impressive numbers against India in red-ball cricket with 46 wickets in 12 matches.

