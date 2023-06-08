WTC Final 2023: India vs Australia Pitch Report, Weather Update for Day 2 at The Oval, London

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY WTC Final 2023 IND vs AUS Day 2 Pitch Report

Australia emerged as the best team at the end of Day 1 of the World Test Championship Final 2023 against India on Wednesday, June 7. Indian captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bowl first after learning the pace-friendly green surface at The Oval, London. Indian pacers took three wickets in the first 25 overs but then Travis Head and Steve Smith pulled off an unbeaten 251-run stand to help Australia score 327/3 in 85 overs at the end of the opening Day.

India's decision to go ahead without the world no.1 Test bowler Ravichandran Ashwin proved costly as Head smashed his maiden away Test hundred and Smith displayed his dominance in red-ball cricket by adding 95* runs.

The pitch didn't offer much help for pace bowlers as Head and Smith quickly adapted to the conditions. India will enter Day 2 in the hope of early wickets to get back in the game but definitely require help from The Oval pitch.

​Pitch Report - IND vs AUS, WTC Final, Day 2

The pitch unveiled for the summit clash had a good amount of green grass and seeing it, the Indian team elected to bowl first. The pitch is expected to behave the same on Day 2 but the pacers are likely to get some help with seam and bounce with a new ball. Indian spin option Ravindra Jadeja was not able to get any turn on Day 1 but he might get some help during the third session with a new ball on Day 2.

WTC Final, IND vs AUS, Weather Forecast Day 2

There will be no change in the earlier weather forecast report which suggests clear skies on Day 2. There were a few dark clouds during the first session on Day 1 but that didn't play any part. The latest weather update from AccuWeather suggests no rain during the match time and the temperature will hover around 20 degrees Celsius.

The Kennington Oval, London- The Numbers Game

Basic Test Stats

Total matches: 105

Matches won batting first: 38

Matches won bowling first: 29

Average Test Stats

Average 1st Innings scores: 343

Average 2nd Innings scores: 304

Average 3rd Innings scores: 238

Average 4th Innings scores: 156

Score Stats for Test matches

Highest total recorded - 903/7 (335.2 Ov) by ENG vs AUS

Lowest total recorded - 44/10 (26 Ov) by AUS vs ENG

Playing XIs

India Squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Srikar Bharat (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj

Australia Squad: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland

