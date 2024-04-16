WPL stars Asha Sobhana, S Sajana get maiden India call-ups for Bangladesh tour; no Jemimah Rodrigues

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI/IPL Asha Sobhana and S Sajana, the two stars of the Women's Premier League 2024 have earned their maiden call-ups into the Indian team

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the women's squad for the upcoming five-match T20 tour of Bangladesh starting April 28 in Sylhet. Most of the squad was on the expected lines apart from a couple of surprises with the uncapped players S Asha and S Sajana being handed their maiden call-ups while Dayalan Hemalatha was recalled to the national team based on their performances in the Women's Premier League (WPL).

Asha, who took a five-wicket haul against the UP Warriorz, ended the tournament as the second-highest wicket-taker with 12 scalps at an economy of 7.11 while Sajana with her hitting prowess and power made everyone sit up and take notice. Asha also reacted to her call-up with a poster from the film 'Jersey' which was fitting as the theme of the film of not giving up on playing for the national team despite the age being not on your side, mirrored Asha's career.

Yastika Bhatia and Radha Yadav have also returned to the T20 line-up, however, there were a couple of major omissions. Shikha Pandey, the senior pro, despite being the best Indian player in the tournament, continued to be ignored while Jemimah Rodrigues, who got injured in the recent Multi-Day tournament and complained of back pain and is recovering at the National Cricket Academy (NCA).

Harmanpreet Kaur will continue to lead the side with Smriti Mandhana being her deputy while Shreyanka Patil, Saika Ishaque and Amanjot Kaur, all have been able to retain their places. It will be a busy summer for the Indian team given they play a series in Bangladesh and will feature in the Asia Cup in June-July. After which a couple of players will play in the Hundred as the Women in Blue look to go into the T20 World Cup in Bangladesh in October-November fully prepared.

The series against Bangladesh begins on Sunday, April 28, followed by matches on April 30, May 2, 6 and 9 - all in Sylhet.

India's squad for Bangladesh women's tour: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, Dayalan Hemalatha, Sajana Sajeevan, Richa Ghosh (wk), Yastika Bhatia (wk), Radha Yadav, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Amanjot Kaur, Shreyanka Patil, Saika Ishaque, Asha Sobhana, Renuka Singh Thakur, Titas Sadhu.