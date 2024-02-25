WPL 2024: Amelia Kerr inspires Mumbai Indians to dominant win over Gujarat Giants

Follow us on Image Source : WPL Amelia Kerr and Shabnim Ismail against Gujarat Giants in the WPL 2024 game on February 25

Mumbai Indians recorded an easy five-wicket win against Gujarat Giants in the third match of the Women's Premier League 2024 on Sunday, February 25. Amelia Kerr produced an impressive all-round performance to inspire Mumbai to the top of the league points table.

Opening their WPL 2024 campaign, Gujarat batters struggled early against Shabnin Ismail's pace and then Kerr dominated the innings with four wickets. Debutant Kathryn Bryce and Indian bowler Tanuja Kanwar added some crucial runs in the closing stages to help the Giants post 126/9 batting first at Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Mumbai Indians also struggled for a start losing three early wickets but a 66-run stand between Amelia Kerr and Harmanpreet Kaur for the fourth wicket was enough for title defenders to clinch an easy win with 11 balls remaining. Harmanpreet finished the game with a huge six off Sneh Rana as she top-scored with 46* off 41 balls.

Gujarat Giants Playing XI: Beth Mooney (c & wk), Veda Krishnamurthy, Phoebe Litchfield, Harleen Deol, Ashleigh Gardner, Dayalan Hemalatha, Sneh Rana, Tanuja Kanwar, Kathryn Bryce, Lea Tahuhu, Meghna Singh.

Mumbai Indians Playing XI: Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Amanjot Kaur, S Sajana, Shabnim Ismail, Keerthana Balakrishnan, Saika Ishaque.

