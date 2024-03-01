'Few players will suffer but let it be': Kapil Dev praises BCCI's commitment to domestic cricket

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Hardik Pandya and Ishan Kishan at Ageas Bowl on July 06, 2022 in Southampton

The former Indian cricket team captain Kapil Dev backed the BCCI's recent step to scrap seven cricketers' names from their annual central contracts to men's senior team players for 2023-24. Kapil also congratulated the cricket board's recent commitments to protect domestic cricket.

The BCCI took a big decision to drop the likes of Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer, who were part of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023, from their annual contracts on Wednesday. Fans and former cricketers were split on the board's bold decision to warn players who are losing interest in domestic cricket.

Kapil, who played over 500 domestic matches, stated that the few players will suffer due to the BCCI's decision but added that he was sad to see Indian players skipping domestic cricket after establishing themselves in international.

"Yes, few players will suffer, kuch logon ko taqleef hogi, hone do lekin desh se badhkar koi nahi hai (some people will feel hurt but let it be because nobody is bigger than the country), well done," Kapil Dev was quoted saying by PTI. "I congratulate the BCCI for taking the much-needed step to protect the status of domestic cricket. I was sad to see domestic cricket being given the skip by players once they had established themselves in international cricket."

Kapil also asserted that international cricketers playing for their state teams will extend support to domestic players.

"It was high time the message was given and this strong step by the BCCI will go a long way in restoring the prestige of domestic cricket. I have always believed in the process of international players making themselves available to play for their respective states. It helps them extend their support to domestic players. Also, it is a nice way to pay back for the services rendered by the state association in grooming a player," Kapil added.

Ishan missed the entire Ranji Trophy 2024 season despite not being part of team India's ongoing Test series against England while Shreyas is set to feature in Mumbai's semifinal game against Tamil Nadu starting on March 2.