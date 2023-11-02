World Cup 2023: Virat Kohli closing on Quinton de Kock, Dilshan Madushanka tops bowling chart

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Virat Kohli and Dilshan Madushanka during World Cup 2023 match in Mumbai on November 2

India pulled off a memorable 302-run win against Sri Lanka in their latest game of the World Cup 2023 on Thursday, November 2. With seven wins in seven matches, the Rohit Sharma-led side became the first team to qualify for the semifinal.

The Men in Blue managed to score 357 runs while batting first, their fourth-highest total in ODI World Cup history. Shubman Gill top-scored with 92 runs while Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer smashed crucial 80-plus knocks at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium.

Rohit Sharma was dismissed on four runs but he became the first Indian to reach 400 runs in this edition. Then Kohli scored 88 runs to become India's leading run-getter in World Cup 2023 and also closed the gap created by in-form Quinton de Kock. The South African batter comfortably tops the scoring chart with four hundreds and remains the leading contender to finish the tournament as the leading run-getter.

Most runs in World Cup 2023:

Quinton de Kock - 545 runs in 7 innings Virat Kohli - 442 runs in 7 innings Rachin Ravindra - 415 runs in 7 innings David Warner - 413 runs in 6 innings Rohit Sharma - 402 runs in 7 innings

In bowling, Jasprit Bumrah took one wicket to enter the top five bowlers with the most wickets in World Cup 2023. Bumrah remains India's leading wicket-taker in this edition with 15 wickets in 7 innings while Mohammed Shami has 14 in just 3 innings.

Sri Lankan youngster Dilshan Madushanka bagged his maiden ODI five-wicket haul to top the chart despite his team's biggest loss in tournament history.

Most wickets in World Cup 2023:

Dilshan Madushanka - 18 wickets in 7 innings Adam Zampa - 16 wickets in 6 innings Shaheen Afridi - 16 wickets in 7 innings Marco Jansen - 16 wickets in 7 innings Jasprit Bumrah - 15 wickets in 7 innings

Latest Cricket News