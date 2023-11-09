Thursday, November 09, 2023
     
World Cup 2023: Trent Boult, Rachin Ravindra charge New Zealand to dominant win, boost semifinal bid

Trent Boult picked three wickets and spin all-rounders Mitchell Santner and Rachin Ravindra bagged two each to bowl out Sri Lanka on just 171 runs in Bengaluru. Rachin also shone with a bat by scoring 42 runs as New Zealand recorded an easy win.

Sumeet Kavthale Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Updated on: November 09, 2023 20:07 IST
Image Source : AP Rachin Ravindra and Daryl Mitchell against Sri Lanka on November 9

New Zealand recorded an easy five-wicket win against New Zealand in the crucial Cricket World Cup 2023 match on Thursday, November 9. Trent Boult-inspired attack bowled out Sri Lanka on just 171 runs and then openers Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra recorded brilliant knocks to boost New Zealand's semifinal chances.

Playing in their last group-stage game, both teams needed a win for different reasons. New Zealand remain a strong contenders with 10 points and with impressive net run rate. Pakistan and Afghanistan are facing near-possible tasks in their respective last game. On the other hand, Sri Lanka's hopes to finish in the top seven to secure the ICC Champions Trophy 2024 qualification ended with a defeat.

Bowling first, Tim Southee dismissed in-form Pathum Nissanka in the second over. Trent Boult dominated powerplay overs with successive wickets of Kusal Mendis and Sadeera Samarawickrama. Kusal Perera kept the game balanced by smashing a 22-ball fifty, the fastest of this edition. 

Mitchell Santner continued his red-hot form with a stunning spell by taking two wickets while conceding just 22 runs off 10 overs. Rachin Ravindra showed his bowling skills with two late wickets and bowled out Sri Lanka on 171 runs. Maheesh Theekshana scored unbeaten 38 runs off 91 balls to put some runs on the scoreboard while Perera top-scored with 51 runs off just 28 balls.

After an impressive display with a ball, Rachin continued his batting form by providing a positive start. Struggling Devon Conway also showed some glimpses of returning to form by smashing 45 runs off 42 balls and added 86 runs for the opening wicket with Rachin.

Sri Lanka tried to make a comeback with successive wickets of Conway and Ravindra and then Angelo Mathews dismissed Kane Williamson and Daryl Mitchell. But a quick start from openers proved a big difference with the Kiwis chasing a target with five wickets and 160 balls remaining. 

Sri Lanka Playing XI: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis (c & wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Dilshan Madushanka

New Zealand Playing XI: Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson (c), Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Tom Latham (wk), Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult

