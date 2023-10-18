World Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli eye Brian Lara's tally against Bangladesh

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli

India captain Rohit Sharma is in amazing form at the moment in the ongoing World Cup. After bagging a duck in the opening game against Australia, Rohit has lit up the tournament with his batting smashing 131 runs off just 84 balls against Afghanistan and then followed it up with an 86-run knock against arch-rivals Pakistan.

Thanks to these knocks, Rohit Sharma has taken his tally of runs in ODI World Cup to 1195 runs in just 20 innings at an average of 66.38 and a strike-rate of close to 102. He is at the seventh place in the list of most runs scored in World Cup. On the other hand, Virat Kohli is not far behind either having amassed 1186 runs in 29 matches at the World Cup at an average of 49.41 with eight fifties and two centuries to his name.

Both of these Indian players are just behind legendary West Indies cricketer Brian Lara who scored 1225 runs in 33 innings at the World Cup at an average of 42.24 with seven fifties and two tons. Overall, Lara is at the fourth place in this aspect while South Africa's AB de Villiers is next with 1207 runs in 22 innings.

There is every chance for Rohit and Virat to go past the two legendary cricketers in the next game against Bangladesh. Perhaps, Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan is also in the race having mustered 1201 runs in 32 innings at the World Cup. If the surface at the MCA stadium in Pune turns out to be flat, we might witness a lot of changes in the most runs scored list in World Cupo history.

Batters to score most at the World Cup

Players Runs Sachin Tendulkar 2278 Ricky Ponting 1743 Kumar Sangakkara 1532 Brian Lara 1225 AB de Villiers 1207 Shakib Al Hasan 1201 Rohit Sharma 1195 Virat Kohli 1186 Chris Gayle 1186 Sanath Jayasuriya 1165

Latest Cricket News