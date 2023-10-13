World Cup 2023, India vs Pakistan: Head to Head record in ODIs

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY India and Pakistan have faced each other seven times in ODI World Cup history.

India and Pakistan are all set to face each other in the 12th match of the ongoing World Cup. Both sides have began their campaign well with two wins in as many outings and are looking confident for the marquee clash. The match is set to be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, the biggest in the world cup with the capacity of 1.32 lakh.

As far as the head to head record in ODIs is concerned, Pakistan are well ahead of India in the format. The arch-rivals have locked horns a massive 134 times in the 50-over format with Pakistan winning 73 matches while India have emerged victorious in 56 games. Five matches ended in no result with the most recent one being the group stage clash at the Asia Cup in September 2023.

IND vs PAK head to head records in ODIs Matches Played India won Pakistan won No Result 134 56 73 5

Interestingly, if the ODI World Cup is taken into consideration, India have never lost to Pakistan in seven matches since 1992. The same was the case in the T20 World Cup until Pakistan put their best foot forward in T20 World Cup 2021 to beat India for the first time and that too by 10 wickets.'

IND vs PAK Head to Head record in ODI World Cup Matches Played India won Pakistan won No Result 7 7 0 0

Moreover, India and Pakistan will be facing each other in Ahmedabad for the first time since 2005. They locked horns once at the venue back in 2005. Pakistan had won that encounter chasing down 316 runs in the last-ball thriller with Inzamam-ul-Haq winning the player of the match award. Sachin Tendulkar scored a stunning 123 for India with 12 fours ands two sixes to his name.

