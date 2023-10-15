IND vs PAK: Virat Kohli gifts his signed jersey to Babar Azam as duo's heartwarming chat goes viral - WATCH

Sunday, October 15, 2023
     
Team India continued its dominance over Pakistan in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup history as the scoreline is now 8-0 in the Men in Blue's favour. After the match, Indian batting maestro Virat Kohli was seen gifting his signed jersey to Pakistan captain Babar Azam while being involved in a chat.

Anshul Gupta Edited By: Anshul Gupta @oyegupta_ New Delhi Published on: October 15, 2023 8:03 IST
Virat Kohli gave a piece of advice to Babar Azam along with
Image Source : SCREENGRAB Virat Kohli gave a piece of advice to Babar Azam along with his signed jersey

A momentous occasion at the world's largest stadium, an ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match between two traditional rivals India and Pakistan and the hosts sealed it with rather aplomb and ease by chasing down 191 runs in just 30.3 overs. Team India's dominance witnessed them making it 8-0 in the ODI World Cup history against their arch-rivals as Pakistan underwent a monumental collapse to be bowled out for 191 from 155/2. India made it three out of three in the World Cup so far but the moment of the match came after it got over as the two stars Virat Kohli and Babar Azam exchanged greetings.

Kohli came up with his signed jerseys and gifted it to Pakistan skipper Babar, who was gracious enough despite a hammering as he received it with smile. The duo was seen chatting for a few minutes as Babar was visibly keen on getting advice from the senior statesman. Kohli too patiently shared his experience as the heartwarming chat between the duo went viral. 

Watch the video here:

Both batters had a completely contrast day as far as personal performance and team result goes. Babar played attackingly and scored a well-compiled fifty but his wicket started a brutal collapse for his side. Kohli got out amid a soft dismissal as he couldn't get the elevation while attempting a lofted shot over mid-on to get out on 16 off Hasan Ali. However, a win by 7 wickets with 117 balls remaining for his side was as comprehensive as it could get.

For Babar, it was a welcome return to form after scores of 5 and 10 in the first two games while Kohli was coming off from two back-to-back half-centuries but got out cheaply in Ahmedabad on Saturday, October 14. India will take on Bangladesh in Pune on October 19 in their next game while Pakistan will travel to Bengaluru to face the five-time world champions Australia on October 20.

