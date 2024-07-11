World Championship of Legends 2024 semi-finals schedule, qualified teams, date and all you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : YUVRAJSINGH/X Yuvraj Singh and Harbhajan Singh in the WCL 2024 in Birmingham

India Champions secured a late and thrilling entry to the semi-finals of the World Championship of Legends 2024 after a heavy loss against South Africa Champions on Wednesday, July 10. Yuvraj Singh's legendary side suffered a huge 54-run defeat while chasing a big 211-run target in the last group-stage game.

India Champions needed to score past 153 total to enter the semi-finals and 168 to finish third in the points table. Indian side managed to post a 156 total to finish fourth in the points table, on a level with South Africa Champions but qualified for the semi-finals due to a superior net run rate.

Meanwhile, Australia Champions recorded a huge total of 274 to register a huge win over West Indies in their last game and secured a top spot in the points table. The team finishing top in the points table is scheduled to play the fourth-finished side and the no.2 team will take on the no.3 side in the semi-final fixtures.

Both semi-finals will be played at County Ground in Northampton on the same day and the final will be played at Birmingham's Edgbaston on Saturday, July 13.

Standing Teams P W L NR Points NRR 1 Australia 5 4 1 0 8 2.464 2 Pakistan 5 4 1 0 8 1.644 3 West Indies 5 2 3 0 4 -1.127 4 India 5 2 3 0 4 -1.267 5 South Africa 5 2 3 0 4 -1.340 6 England 5 1 4 0 2 -0.746

World Championship of Legends 2024 semi-finals schedule, date & time

1st Semi-final - Pakistan Champions vs West Indies Champions, County Ground, Northampton, 5:00 PM IST (12:30 PM local time) on July 12 2nd Semi-final - Australia Champions vs India Champions, County Ground, Northampton, 9:00 PM IST (04:30 PM local time) on July 12

WCL 2024 semi-finals teams and squads

Australia Champions: Brett Lee (c), Shaun Marsh, Aaron Finch, Ben Dunk, Callum Ferguson, Daniel Christian, Ben Cutting, Tim Paine (wk), Nathan Coulter-Nile, Ben Laughlin, Peter Siddle, Xavier Doherty, Dirk Nannes, John Hastings, Brad Haddin (wk).

Pakistan Champions: Misbah-ul-Haq (c), Kamran Akmal (wk), Sharjeel Khan, Sohaib Maqsood, Shoaib Malik, Abdul Razzaq, Aamer Yamin, Sohail Tanvir, Sohail Khan, Wahab Riaz, Yasir Arafat, Saeed Ajmal, Umar Akmal, Tanvir Ahmed, Mohammad Hafeez, Shahid Afridi, Younis Khan, Taufeeq Umar.

West Indies Champions: Chris Gayle (c), Dwayne Smith, Chadwick Walton (wk), Jonathan Carter, Ashley Nurse, Kirk Edwards, Navin Stewart, Rayad Emrit, Tino Best, Samuel Badree, Sulieman Benn, Daren Sammy, Jerome Taylor, Fidel Edwards, Jason Mohammed.

India Champions: Yuvraj Singh (c), Robin Uthappa (wk), Ambati Rayudu, Suresh Raina, Yusuf Pathan, Irfan Pathan, Pawan Negi, Harbhajan Singh, Anureet Singh, Dhawal Kulkarni, RP Singh, Rahul Shukla, Vinay Kumar, Naman Ojha, Saurabh Tiwary, Rahul Sharma, Gurkeerat Singh Mann.